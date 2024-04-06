Watch live: International Space Station crew returns to Earth

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Soyuz MS-24 crew returns from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth on Saturday, 6 April.

The capsule is carrying Nasa astronaut Loral O’Hara, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus.

It is due for landing outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

O’Hara has been in space for 204 days; Novitsky and Vasilevskaya are returning after travelling out on a mission on 23 March on the Soyuz-M25 spacecraft with Tracy C Dyson who will remain aboard the station for a six-month research mission.

The crew will conduct a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan, at 12:18pm local time on Saturday.

After landing, the three crew members will fly from the landing site to the recovery staging city of Karaganda, Kazakhstan via a helicopter.