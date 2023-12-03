Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A cargo craft is expected to land on the International Space Station today (3 December) carrying supplies, following its Friday morning launch.

The Roscosmos 86 space freighter launched in Kazakhstan, and will top up the Expedition 70 crew with 5,600 pounds of goods.

It's thought the load on the MS-25 spacecraft includes 420kg of drinking water, 40kg of pressurised nitrogen, and around 1,500kg of consumables, including materials for experiments.

48 Japanese quail eggs are included, for an experiment testing their development in microgravity conditions, versus the conditions found on Earth.

Bioprinting and DNA extraction are some of the big activities that have been happening on the station over the last few days.

This will be the final supply launch to the International Space Station for 2023. There are no crew on board.