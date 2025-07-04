Scientists tracking ‘interstellar’ object that has come to us from another solar system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Astronomers may have just discovered a new interstellar object passing through our solar system.

The object, a celestial body from another star system, was discovered on Tuesday by the University of Hawaii’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, or ATLAS, team. At this point, it remains unclear what the object may be or look like as it moves near Jupiter.

Now, scientists are checking to confirm their findings.

“ESA’s Planetary Defenders are observing the object, provisionally known as #A11pl3Z, right now using telescopes around the world,” the European Space Agency said in a social media post on Wednesday. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration told The Associated Press that it is monitoring the situation.

David Rankin, of the University of Arizona’s Catalina Sky Survey, said in posts on BlueSky that follow-up observations were made not long after the discovery. A precovery — observations from archival images in which the object was not originally discovered — from CalTech’s Zwicky Transient Facility hinted at the presence of an interstellar object.

open image in gallery Astronomers may have just found the third interstellar object passing through our solar system. The object is seen in this image from Arizona’s Saguaro Observatory ( David Rankin, Saguaro Observatory )

“After a few more precovery observations, and follow-ups, it became clear this object is on a hyperbolic trajectory through the solar system,” Rankin wrote.

Since then, new observations have been “rolling in,” helping astronomers to better determine its orbit.

Rankin noted that the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system was ‘Oumuamua, which was spotted in 2017.

open image in gallery An artist’s illustration shows the wayward interstellar visitor `Oumuamua at the outskirts of the solar system. The object was the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system ( NASA/ESA/STScI )

Up to one-quarter mile-long and 10 times as long as it is wide, its resembles a rocky cigar with a reddish hue. Its aspect ratio, which is greater than that of any asteroid or comet observed in our solar system to date, even led to speculation that it could be an alien spacecraft.

Observations then suggested that it had been wandering through our Milky Way galaxy for hundreds of millions of years before its encounter with our star system, according to NASA.

The second known object was Comet 2I/Borisov, found in 2019. It is the first confirmed interstellar comet, and was later captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

open image in gallery NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope snapped this image of the comet 2I/Borisov in late 2019. It was the second interstellar object ever discovered ( NASA, ESA and D. Jewitt (UCLA) )

Scientists believe that many more such objects regularly pass by the Earth, with a number of them flying relatively near to us each year. However, many of them go undetected because they are hard to spot and it is difficult to know for sure where they have come from.

Researchers hope to eventually learn more about them and even use them as evidence for distant star systems and planets.

They also hope to find more of them in the years to come, thanks to new and more powerful telescopes, such as the recently switched-on Vera C Rubin Observatory.