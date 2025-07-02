An object may have just come to us from another solar system, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An object might have come to us from outside of our solar system, scientists said.

It would be just the third time that we have spotted an “interstellar object” of this kind.

But researchers are still checking whether the object really is a visitor from another star system.

For now, the object has been temporarily given the name A11pl3Z, and astronomers are tracking it with telescopes across the world to understand what it is and where it might have come from.

The first confirmed interstellar visitor was ʻOumuamua, which was first spotted in 2017. It has gone on to prove mysterious: features including its strange, elongated shape even led to speculation that it could be an alien spacecraft.

The second known object was 2I/Borisov, found in 2019.

Scientists believe that many more such objects regularly pass by the Earth, with a number of them flying relatively near to us each year. But many of them go undetected, because they are hard to spot and it is difficult to know for sure where they have come from.

Scientists hope to eventually learn more about them and even use them as a kind of evidence of distant star systems and planets.

They also hope to find more of them in the years to come, thanks to new and more powerful telescopes such as the recently switched-on Vera C Rubin Observatory.