Watch live: Russian cosmonauts step out of ISS to perform spacewalk

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Russian cosmonauts perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, 9 August.

Sergey Prokopyev, commander of the ISS Expedition 69 mission, and flight engineer Dmitry Petelin, will exit the station.

The two Roscosmos cosmonauts will conduct the spacewalk, which is expected to last up to seven hours, to upgrade the International Space Station.

They will venture outside the station’s Poisk airlock to attach three debris shields to the Rassvet module and will test the sturdiness of a work platform that will be affixed to the end of the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

It will be Prokopyev's eighth spacewalk and the sixth for Petelin.

Prokopye will wear an Orlan spacesuit with red stripes and Petelin will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes.

The pair launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome as Soyuz MS-22 TPK commander and ISS-68 commander, together with Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, on 21 September 2022.