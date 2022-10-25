International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.

The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.

The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.

The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude by just over 1,000 feet. Without such a maneuver, it was estimated the piece of space debris could pass within three miles of the space station, according to a Nasa blog on the event.

It’s not entirely unusual for the space station to maneuver to avoid potentially hazardous space debris, and Nasa notes the stations has done so more than 30 times since 1999.

But unlike common pieces of unintentional debris, such as the spent upper stages of rockets, the debris the space station dodged on Monday was created intentionally.

On or around 15 November, 2021, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or Asat, on Cosmos 1408, a defunct Soviet-era spy satellite.