Watch live as a super worm moon shines over Rome’s Colosseum

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as a super worm moon illuminates Rome's historic Colosseum.

It is the final moon of the winter season.

According to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, Native Americans named the last full moon of winter after worm trails that would appear in the newly-thawed ground.

Worm moons also go by the names of chaste moon, death moon, crust moon and sap moon, after the tapping of the maple trees.

Stargazers in the UK will be able to see the moon just after 6pm when the moonrise takes place.

It will be at its fullest and brightest on Tuesday evening, but will still appear full to the casual viewer for the next couple of nights.

The next full moon visible in the UK will be the Pink Moon on 6 April.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.