The European Space Agency is headed to Jupiter – and hoping to find aliens.

The mission, named Juice or Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, will make observations both of the planet itself as well as its icy moons, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

It will do so using an array of equipment that researchers hope could allow for an unprecedentedly good view of the worlds.

That, in turn, could give insight into whether there is life elsewhere in our solar system. Those moons are thought to be one of the prime candidates for alien life – and we might finally get a good enough look to know if they are inhabited.

The mission will depart at 1.15pm UK time, and is available to watch online on ESA’s YouTube channel. There will be full coverage on all the latest updates below.