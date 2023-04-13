Jupiter Juice mission – live: Rocket to explore planet’s icy moons in search of alien life
European mission will scan distant worlds for signs they are inhabited
The European Space Agency is headed to Jupiter – and hoping to find aliens.
The mission, named Juice or Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, will make observations both of the planet itself as well as its icy moons, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.
It will do so using an array of equipment that researchers hope could allow for an unprecedentedly good view of the worlds.
That, in turn, could give insight into whether there is life elsewhere in our solar system. Those moons are thought to be one of the prime candidates for alien life – and we might finally get a good enough look to know if they are inhabited.
The mission will depart at 1.15pm UK time, and is available to watch online on ESA’s YouTube channel. There will be full coverage on all the latest updates below.
Tim Peake says mission will help ‘unlock the hidden mysteries of the universe'
Tim Peake, the British astronaut, says that he believes alien life is out there – and that this will help find it.
“This is such an exciting mission, with the power to inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers. What could be more inspirational than the search for extra-terrestrial life?
“Personally, I’m convinced that there is life out there, somewhere. We have already identified 50 billion stars likely to have planets with a habitable zone in this galaxy alone. If you consider that there could be as many as 200 trillion galaxies in the observable universe, the chance of Earth being the only planet supporting life is extremely slim in my view.
“The Juice launch is an important step in trying to unlock the hidden mysteries of the universe.”
Hello and welcome...
... to the Independent’s live coverage of the launch of the European Space Agency’s Juice mission.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies