Watch live: ESA launches mission to explore Jupiter’s ocean-bearing moons

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) is set to take off today (14 April) after it was delayed yesterday (13 April) due to lightning warnings.

Led by the European Space Agency, the mission will explore Europa, Ganymede and Callisto - three moons that have oceans, which scientists believe could contain signs of life.

“It’s like trying to find lots of needles in a haystack, and those needles are changing shape and colour all the time. But we think the results are going to be spectacular", says Professor Michele Dougherty, of Imperial College London.

However, the £1.4 billion project won't be a quick one, as the probe will take eight years to arrive, meaning we may not have information on its findings until 2031.

This mission forms part of the larger goal to reach Jupiter.

