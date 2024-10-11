In Pictures: Another spectacular display as Northern Lights burn brightly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Northern Lights have lit up skies across the UK and Ireland – with areas as far south as Kent being treated to bright pink and green hues.

Clear and crisp conditions, matched with the sun nearing the peak of its solar cycle, have led to astonishing displays in the night sky.