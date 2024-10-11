Jump to content
In Pictures: Another spectacular display as Northern Lights burn brightly

The lights could be seen as far south as Kent and East Anglia.

Pa
Friday 11 October 2024 08:25 BST
The aurora borealis lit up the skies above The Kissing Trees near Kinghorn in Fife (PA)
The aurora borealis lit up the skies above The Kissing Trees near Kinghorn in Fife (PA) (PA Wire)

The Northern Lights have lit up skies across the UK and Ireland – with areas as far south as Kent being treated to bright pink and green hues.

Clear and crisp conditions, matched with the sun nearing the peak of its solar cycle, have led to astonishing displays in the night sky.

