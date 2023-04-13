Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Lyrid meteor shower is set to arrive this week, offering skygazers the first chance of 2023 to catch a prolonged display of ‘shooting stars’.

The annual meteor shower radiates from the constellation Lyra – known as the Harp – in the northeastern sky, though the meteors could be visible streaking across any part of the night sky.

They will be active between 15 April and 29 April, with the peak taking place on the night of 21 April. On this date, about 18 meteors per hour will be visible with the naked eye, travelling at a speed of around 47 kilometres (29 miles) per second.

The Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers, having been first recorded more than 2,700 years ago by Chinese astronomers.

“Lyrids don’t tend to leave long, glowing dust trains behind them as they streak through the Earth’s atmosphere, but they can produce the occasional bright flash called a fireball,” Nasa explained on its website.

An easy way to spot the Lyrid meteor shower is by looking for the star Vega, which is one of the brightest stars in the night sky and possible to find even in heavily light-polluted areas.

Astronomers also advise to look away from the radiant point of the Lyrids, as they will appear longer and more spectacular due to an effect of perspective called foreshortening.

A Lyrid meteor streaks across the sky in an image taken from the International Space Station (Nasa)

“Find an area well away from city lights or street lights. Come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible,” Nasa notes.

“After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”