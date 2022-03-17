Europe has suspended its ExoMars mission to the red planet, the space agency has announced.

The European Space Agency said that it was now “impossible” to work with its Russian counterpart on launching the flight in 2022.

As such, it will suspend the flight and look for another way to try and get to Mars without relying on Russian rockets, it said.

ESA will also be exploring ways that it can get other missions into space, which had previously been relying on Russian Soyuz rockets, it said.

But the space agency continued to say that the “International Space Station Programme continues to operate nominally”. “The main goal is to continue safe operations of the ISS, including maintaining the safety of the crew,” it said.