There appears to be molten lava under the surface of Mars, scientists say.

New technology has allowed scientists to scan deep into the interior of planets in our solar system, and examine the core that might be inside.

The new research has allowed scientists to scan all of Mars interior – and found a large core underneath the surface.

Magma rising from underground could have melted ice that in turn could have left favourable conditions for alien life, scientists say.

The findings are published in a new paper, ‘Tectonics of the Cerberus Fossae Unveiled by Marsquakes’, published in Nature Astronomy.