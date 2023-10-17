Researchers reveal source of largest ever Mars quake

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Researchers have revealed the possible cause of the largest ever Mars quake.

A global team of scientists, led by the University of Oxford, suggest the 4.7 magnitude quake was not the result of meteorite hitting the planet, and was instead caused by enormous tectonic forces within Mars’ crust.

The event caused vibrations to reverberate through the planet for at least six hours, and was recorded by Nasa’s InSight lander on May 4 2022.

The event, dubbed S1222a, was similar to previous quakes known to be caused by meteoroid impacts, and led to an international search for a fresh crater.

We still think that Mars doesn’t have any active plate tectonics today, so this event was likely caused by the release of stress within Mars’ crust Dr Benjamin Fernando

Although Mars is smaller than Earth, the two planets have similar land surface areas because Mars has no oceans.

In order to survey the huge amount of ground – 144 million km2 – study lead Dr Benjamin Fernando of the University of Oxford worked with the European Space Agency, the Chinese National Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

This is thought to be the first time that all missions in orbit around Mars have collaborated on a single project.

Each team used data from their satellites orbiting Mars to look for a new crater, or any other tell-tale signature of an impact, like a dust cloud appearing in the hours after the quake.

However, after several months of searching, the researchers have announced that no fresh crater was found.

Dr Fernando said: “We still think that Mars doesn’t have any active plate tectonics today, so this event was likely caused by the release of stress within Mars’ crust.

“These stresses are the result of billions of years of evolution; including the cooling and shrinking of different parts of the planet at different rates.

“We still do not fully understand why some parts of the planet seem to have higher stresses than others, but results like these help us to investigate further.

“One day, this information may help us to understand where it would be safe for humans to live on Mars and where you might want to avoid.”

He added: “This project represents a huge international effort to help solve the mystery of S1222a, and I am incredibly grateful to all the missions who contributed.

“I hope this project serves as a template for productive international collaborations in deep space.”