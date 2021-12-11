Liveupdated1639216119

Michael Strahan space flight - live: TV presenter and former footballer to travel on Blue Origin rocket flight

Andrew Griffin
Saturday 11 December 2021 09:48
Michael Strahan, the American footballer turned TV presenter, will be shot into space.

He is just one of a crew of six that will briefly arrive be sent off the Earth in a rocket made by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s private space company.

He will be joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, who is the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first ever American into space. The rest of the crew is made up of investors who paid for their tickets, as well as one of their children, who will become space’s first furry.

The trip will only take 11 minutes, seeing the crew briefly experience weightlessness before coming back down. The whole journey will be controlled by the New Shepard rocket itself, which is entirely autonomous.

The crew are scheduled to take off at 8.45am local central time, or 1.45pm GMT.

What time is the launch, how do you watch, and who’s going?

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s proceedings, including when they’ll be happening.

Andrew Griffin11 December 2021 09:48
Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of Michael Strahan and his five fellow passengers’ trip to space,

Andrew Griffin11 December 2021 09:12

