Japanese astronaut will be first non-American on the Moon, Nasa says

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first non-American person to walk on the Moon will be a Japanese astronaut, Nasa has announced.

The US space agency said on Wednesday that it would partner with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for its upcoming crewed mission to the lunar surface as part of its Artemis program.

The collaboration will see JAXA design and develop a pressurised moon rover, as well as two opportunities for Japanese astronauts to travel on the lunar surface.

“The quest for the stars is led by nations that explore the cosmos openly, in peace, and together,” said Nasa administrator and former astronaut Bill Nelson.

“America no longer will walk on the Moon alone. With this new rover, we will uncover groundbreaking discoveries on the lunar surface that will benefit humanity and inspire the Artemis Generation.”

Masahito Moriyama, Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, said the new agreement was a “symbol of the new era of Japan-US partnership” for lunar exploration.

“Under the partnership, stronger than ever, we will drive the initiative together with JAXA, including the development of the pressurized rover that vastly extends the exploration capability on the lunar surface, to realise the shared goal for Japanese and American astronauts to, together, explore the moon,” Mr Moriyama said.

The first crewed Artemis mission is scheduled to take place in September next year, which will see the Orion spacecraft make a trip around the Moon before returning to Earth without landing on the lunar surface.

In September 2026, the Artemis III mission will see astronauts return to the surface of the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

Only 12 people have ever walked on the Moon, though this figure is expected to multiply over the next decade as various space agencies attempt to establish a permanent presence on the Moon.

Nasa also hopes to land the first ever woman on the Moon through the Artemis program, as well as the first non-white person.