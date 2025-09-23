Wind from Earth is causing the Moon to rust

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Moon is rusting due to oxygen particles blown all the way from Earth to the lunar surface, scientists have discovered.

The findings, made by a team from Macau University of Science and Technology in China, offer new insight into the deep interconnected relationship between the Earth and its natural satellite.

Rust, or hematite, was first spotted on the Moon in 2020 during India’s Chandrrayaan-1 mission. The presence of the iron-rich mineral could not be explained by the Moon’s chemical environment alone, as it only occurs when rocks react with water and oxygen.

Planetary scientist Shuai Li, who led the 2020 team that made the discovery, described it at the time as “very puzzling”.

The lack of oxygen on the Moon led Li and other scientists to speculate that it came from a phenomenon known as Earth wind. This is when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the flow of solar particles from the Sun for a period of around five days each month.

open image in gallery The blue areas in this composite image from the Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) aboard the Indian Space Research Organization’s Chandrayaan-1 orbiter shows signs of hematite, a form of rust, at the Moon's poles ( ISRO/Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Brown University/USGS )

During this time, the Moon is exposed to nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen from the Earth’s atmosphere. These charged particles can then embed themselves in the lunar soil and cause the chemical reactions required to create rust.

The team from Macau University of Science and Technology were able to prove that Earth wind is the cause of the Moon rust by simulating the scenario in the laboratory.

After firing hydrogen and oxygen ions into iron-rich minerals known to be present on the Moon’s surface, they observed that it formed hematite.

The scientists reported their findings in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

“Our findings offer a practicable explanation for the formation and distribution of lunar hematite,” the researchers wrote in the study, titled ‘Earth wind-driven formation of hematite on the lunar surface’.

“These findings provide valuable insights into the widespread distribution of lunar hematite and indicate a long-term material exchange between Earth and the Moon.”