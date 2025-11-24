Scientists ‘astonished’ as moss survives nine months in space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A study to see how moss would fare in the extreme environment of space has left scientists “genuinely astonished” after the plant was able to survive nine months outside the International Space Station.

Moss is one of the most resilient living organisms on the planet, capable of surviving in the harshest environments – from the peaks of the Himalayas, to the Antarctic tundra.

The plant species has also survived several mass extinction events, leading researchers to wonder how it would cope beyond Earth.

A series of lab tests at Hokkaido University in Japan were undertaken to see how a type of moss called spreading earthmoss fared under stresses like UV radiation, extreme high and low temperatures, and vacuum conditions.

After successfully surviving all of the stresses individually, the researchers decided to see if it could handle all of the stresses combined, as well as microgravity, by sending it to space.

open image in gallery Moss sporophytes like these were individually collected and used as samples for the space exposure experiment conducted on the exposure facility of the International Space Station (ISS) ( Tomomichi Fujita )

Hundreds of moss sporophytes – the reproductive structures that encase spores – were sent to the ISS in March 2022, where astronauts places them outside the orbiting laboratory for 283 days.

They were then returned to Earth for further testing.

“We expected almost zero survival, but the result was the opposite: most of the spores survived,” said Tomomichi Fujita from Hokkaido University, who led the study.

“We were genuinely astonished by the extraordinary durability of these tiny plant cells.”

Over 80 per cent of the moss spores survived the experiment, with the majority also able to continue germinating after returning to Earth.

Using data from the tests, the researchers predict that the moss could survive around 15 years in space.

This longevity could prove especially useful for future missions to the Moon and Mars, the researchers said, as it could be used to develop agricultural systems in space.

“Most living organisms, including humans, cannot survive even briefly in the vacuum of space,” said Professor Fujita.

"However, the moss spores retained their vitality after nine months of direct exposure. This provides striking evidence that the life that has evolved on Earth possesses, at the cellular level, intrinsic mechanisms to endure the conditions of space.”

The research was published in the Cell Press journal iScience in a study titled ‘Extreme environmental tolerance and space survivability of the moss, Physcomitrium patens’.