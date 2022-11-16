NASA Moon Rocket Explainer (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Nasa is trying once more to launch its troubled Moon rocket.

The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.

Now the space agency will try again in a launch window that opens in the middle of the night on Wednesday, local time.

If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.

As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.