Record-breaking Nasa astronaut returns to Earth on Russian craft after year-long ISS stay
Mark Vande Hei touches down after 355 days aboard International Space Station
A Nasa astronaut has returned to Earth aboard a Russian craft after breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight by an astronaut.
Mark Vande Hei spent 355 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), breaking the previous record by 15 days.
In that time he orbited the Earth 5,680 times, covering a distance of more than 150 million miles.
Vande Hei was joined by two Roscosmos cosmonauts – Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov – on the return journey from the ISS, which touched down in Kazakhstan on Wednesday afternoon.
The US space agency broadcasted a live stream video of the parachute-assisted landing on its Nasa TV platform, which was controlled by the Russian mission control centre in the town of Korelev on the outskirts of Moscow.
The trip was put into doubt when the Russian space agency appeared to threaten to not allow Vande Hei to travel aboard its Soyuz craft, after the US imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
The ISS astronauts and cosmonauts said they did not discuss the issues and continued to operate as usual while working on the orbiting laboratory.
“People have problems on Earth. On orbit we are... one crew, like space brothers and sisters,” Mr Shkaplerov said on Tuesday.
More to follow
