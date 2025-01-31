Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NASA astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams, one of the two astronauts on an unintentionally extended stay aboard the International Space Station, now holds the record for total spacewalk time by a woman.

The record of 62 hours and six minutes was reached during her ninth spacewalk on Thursday, NASA announced.

Williams, who was selected as an astronaut by NASA in June 1998, and fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore began their spacewalk early that morning. Their mission was to remove an antenna from the station’s truss segment, to prepare a motorized joint for a robotic arm, and to collect samples of surface material to see whether organisms might exist on the exterior of the orbital laboratory.

open image in gallery NASA spacewalker Suni Williams is attached to the tip of the Canadarm2 robotic arm as the International Space Station orbits 260 miles above the Earth on Thursday. Williams just broke the record for total spacewalk time by a woman ( Credit: NASA+ )

“Here we go,” Wilmore said, as he emerged 260 miles above Spain.

It was the fifth spacewalk for Wilmore, and the 274th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Williams and Wilmore have been on board the space station since June of last year after a mishap with their brand new Boeing Starliner capsule. The retired Navy captains had expected to only stay for a week.

open image in gallery Williams is seen conducting her ninth career spacewalk. Williams and NASA’s Butch Wilmore have been on the orbiting laboratory for months ( NASA )

The test pilots will remain in space until SpaceX can take them home. But, that won’t happen until late March or early April.

Williams, who is from Needham, Massachusetts, surpassed a previous record set in 2017 by Peggy Whitson: 60 hours and 21 minutes. Whitson also holds the title for the most spacewalks by a woman. Whitson has gone on 10 and Williams has gone on nine.

open image in gallery NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is seen on the International Space Station. Whitson holds the record for the most spacewalks by a woman ( NASA )

After announcing her retirement from the agency in 2018, the Iowan will lead an international crew to the space station on an Axiom Space flight. The mission is slated to launch no sooner than spring of this year.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio holds the single spaceflight record, at 371 days, while Whitson holds the cumulative record at 675.

With reporting from The Associated Press