Nasa astronauts stuck on the International Space Station because of problems with Boeing’s troubled Starliner might not come home until next year.

The space agency has been examining whether the two stranded astronauts could come home on board a SpaceX craft – in February of next year.

Nasa said it would also delay its next launch from this month until next, to allow more time to get to grips with the Starliner’s problems.

Officials said that will give them more time to analyse thruster and leak problems that hit Boeing’s Starliner capsule after its June lift-off, its first with a crew on board.

Tuesday marked the two-month point at the space station for the‘s test pilots, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who should have been back by mid-June.

Nasa is weighing all its options for returning the two veteran astronauts, including a ride home in a SpaceX capsule.

“Nasa and Boeing continue to evaluate the spacecraft’s readiness, and no decisions have been made regarding Starliner‘s return,” Nasa said in a statement.

Further details were expected at a news conference set for Wednesday.

Only two docking ports at the space station can accommodate US astronaut capsules and, right now, both are occupied. So one will need to be vacated before the next SpaceX crew can arrive. Russia has its own parking places for its Soyuz capsules.

The latest setback means the four astronauts who flew up with SpaceX in March now also face a longer mission than planned.

Additional reporting by agencies