Astronauts finally begin journey home after months stuck on space station
Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams started their 17-hour journey home on Tuesday after months marooned on the International Space Station.
Theirs was originally supposed to be a weeklong trip.
A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying them and Crew 9 mission members Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov undocked from the orbiting laboratory and began the trip to the Earth at 5.05am GMT.
"They're on their way!" Nasa posted on X.
The crew was expected to land in the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida coast.
The Dragon craft had flown four Crew 10 members from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to the ISS on Sunday.
