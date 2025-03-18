Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following an unexpected nine additional months on board the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore are slated to finally splash down off the coast of Florida Tuesday evening.

The former Navy captains are returning home in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft alongside Crew-9 mission members Nick Hague and Russian Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

The astronauts undocked from the orbiting laboratory at 1:05 a.m. EDT, and were anticipated to hit Gulf Coast waters by 5:57 p.m. They are supposed to make their reentry around 5:10 p.m. - which can be some of the most dangerous moments of space travel.

“It’s been a privilege to call the Space Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected,” Hague wrote in a Monday social media post.

open image in gallery NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams are finally headed back home on Tuesday. Their return comes after an eight-day trip to the International Space Station turned into nine months ( NASA+ )

While Hague and Gorbunov have only been living on the space station since September, Williams and Wilmore’s stay has been greatly extended following a mishap with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft last summer. The spacecraft returned to Earth empty in the fall.

The result has been months of waiting and delays — even after Hague and Gorbunov brought up their capsule with two empty seats. The weekend launch of Crew-10 astronauts paved the way for their return home.

But, while many have painted the duo as “stranded,” the pair have refuted that narrative: a narrative continuously pushed by the Trump White House.

Williams and Wilmore have said that they never felt stuck, and that they knew things could go wrong on a test flight.

open image in gallery Williams and Wilmore (center right and left) are joined by NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Hague and Gorbunov launched the spacecraft they’re returning in last September. It had empty seats for Williams and Wilmore ( NASA )

But, President Donald Trump has placed the blame on the Biden administration, claiming Monday that they were “incapable” of getting the “abandoned astronauts.”

“They shamefully forgot about the Astronauts, because they considered it to be a very embarrassing event for them — Another thing I inherited from that failed group of incompetents,” the president said on his social media platform Truth Social. “Safety always comes first, and maximum standards are being adhered to. But after eight long months for a mission that was supposed to be eight days, IT IS TIME.”

“That’s been the rhetoric. That’s been the narrative from day one: stranded, abandoned, stuck — and I get it. We both get it,” Wilmore previously CNN. “But that is, again, not what our human spaceflight program is about. We don’t feel abandoned, we don’t feel stuck, we don’t feel stranded.”