Watch live as Nasa astronauts give tour of Boeing Starliner after docking on ISS
Watch live as two Nasa astronauts give a tour of the Boeing Starliner on Saturday 8 June.
The Starliner capsule safely docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, meeting a key test in proving the vessel’s flight-worthiness and sharpening Boeing’s competition with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The rendezvous was achieved despite an earlier loss of several guidance-control jet thrusters, some of them due to a helium propulsion leak, which Nana and Boeing said should not compromise the mission.
Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, with veteran astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams aboard, arrived at the orbiting platform after a flight of nearly 27 hours following its launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
On arrival, Wilmore, 58, and Williams, 61, spent about two hours conducting a series of standard procedures, such as checking for airlock leaks and pressurizing the passage between the capsule and the ISS, before opening the entry hatches.
A live Nasa video feed showed the smiling new arrivals, wearing their blue flight suits, weightlessly floating headfirst through the padded passageway, one after the other, into the station.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments