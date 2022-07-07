After a day’s worth of anxiety when Nasa’s Capstone spacecraft stopped responding to communications efforts, the space agency solved the error and guided Capstone through a maneuver setting it on a course for the Moon.

Capstone successfully completed an 11-minute thruster burn around 11.30am EDT Thursday morning, according to a Nasa blog update published at 3.49pm EDT Thursday. The burn is the first of a series of course correction maneuvers planned for the 55-pound, microwave sized spacecraft during its month’s long journey to enter lunar orbit in mid-November.

Capstone, or the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, launched from New Zealand on 28 June, and successfully separated from its launch vehicle’s upper stage on 4 July, at which time everything looked like it was going smoothly for the spacecraft.

But ground operators lost touch with Capstone on 5 July after the spacecraft stopped broadcasting and operators could no longer reach it through the Deep Space Network, a worldwide network of radio antenna’s Nasa uses to communicate with spacecraft beyond Earth orbit.

Now Nasa knows why.

While checking the spacecraft after it separated from its rocket upper stage, ground operators noticed inconsistent data and tried to access Capstone’s diagnostic functions, according to a Nasa blog update. But the operators “sent an improperly formatted command that made the radio inoperable,” the blog notes.

The update goes on to note that the spacecraft’s radio should have automatically rebooted, but failed to do so because of a problem with Capstone’s autonomous flight software. Despite that software fault, however, the system eventually cleared the error on its own and reestablished contact with ground operators on Wednesday 6 July.

With communications back up, Capstone initiated Thursday morning’s maneuver, an important part of its slow, unusual, but energy efficient route to the Moon.

As of Thursday, Capstone is more than 289,000 miles from Earth and actually beyond the orbit of the Moon, which is part of the design of its unique “ballistic lunar transfer.” Capstone will ultimately reach a distance three times further than the Moon’s orbit, or 963,00 miles from Earth, before allowing the Sun’s gravity to pull it back for a rendezvous with the Moon.