NASA warns of explosion sound in Houston due to weekend pressure test
Nasa engineers will create a louad boom while pressure testing a lunar habitat model on Saturday
Nasa warns a pressure test the space agency plans to conduct Saturday in Houston could generate a loud, audible boom that sounds like an explosion.
Engineers at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center will test an inflatable lunar habitat prototype until the point it bursts Saturday morning, according to a Nasa media release, with the boom possibly coming around 11am CDT.
“The noise may be alarming for folks but, rest assured, it is a normal outcome of the test we are doing,” senior software engineer and test director Matthew Green said in a statement. “The more people who are aware the test is taking place, the more people we can make feel comfortable and bring awareness to the important research we are doing.”
The test will begin around 8am and the boom could come anytime from around 11am to 12pm CDT, but Nasa will complete the test by the afternoon.
Pressure testing will given Nasa engineers crucial information about materials, geometry and performance of the potential lunar habitat at pressure extremes.
“Since the future habitat being tested eventually may find its way to the Moon’s surface and need to function in that extreme environment, it is critical to understand how much internal pressure it can withstand,” the media release notes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies