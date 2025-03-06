Watch live: Intuitive Machines’ Athena attempts moon landing in historic search for water
Watch live as a private US company attempts to land a spacecraft on the Moon in a historic search for water and ice on Thursday, 6 March.
Intuitive Machines and US space agency Nasa are working together to oversee the touchdown of the spacecraft Athena, which is currently orbiting the moon. It will attempt a landing at 17:30pm GMT (12:30pm EST).
It comes after the company's first craft landed on its side last year.
The company’s Nova-C lunar lander is due to land in Mons Mouton, a lunar plateau near the Moon’s South Pole, as part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative and Artemis campaign to establish a long-term lunar presence.
The lander is carrying NASA technology demonstrations and science investigations, as well as instruments including a jumping robot which will travel to a large crater that is in permanent shade.
Nasa and Intuitive Machines' mission has been launched as the space agency aims to take humans back to the Moon's surface.
The space agency is looking to send astronauts there in 2027 with the Artemis programme.
