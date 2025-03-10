Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NASA has begun to conduct layoffs at the behest of the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

In an email sent out on Monday and shared on social media, Acting Administrator Janet Petro said the agency’s reductions were phased and occur in advance of a reorganization plan.

“We will close NASA's Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, the Office of the Chief Scientist, and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility branch in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity, along with reducing their workforce,” said Petro.

She said that those who had been impacted by the changes were “valued members” of NASA, recognizing that their work had helped contribute to recent successes.

“I know this news is difficult and may affect us all differently. Change of this magnitude is never easy, but our strength comes from our shared commitment to our mission and each other. I remain grateful for your professionalism and resilience, and I encourage you to support one another as we move forward. Embrace the Challenge,” she said.

Reaction to the decisions began to pour in on social media.

“These are talented people who believe in the job they are doing, and firing them is absolutely NOT the way to help our country,” Johns Hopkins University Assistant Professor Dr. Meredith MacGregor wrote on the platform BlueSky.

“NASA is small, but it is arguably the most legendary and globally beloved agency in American history. Its gutting has begun, and the cuts to come are so massive that we won't recognize it in a year,” Dr. Grant Tremblay, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said on X. “Many of these cuts are likely to be essentially irreversible, point of no return...“

“Because a bunch of white guys without a science or technology strategy is a great way for #NASA to succeed,” said planetary scientist Bob Pappalardo, who worked on the Europa Clipper mission.

“Just giving away space preeminence hand over fist,” wrote Dr. Jessie Christiansen, the chief scientist of the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute.

Last month, the White House is believed to have made a last-minute decision to pause mass layoffs at NASA.

The agency is made up of just under 180,000 employees.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.