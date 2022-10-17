Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.

The large large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids.

Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag #WaveToLucy.

Members of the Lucy mission team based on Colorado had to drive to Nebraska to get out from under cloud cover in order to capture the video of Lucy streaking overheard that they then shared on the social media website Twitter.

Pluto researcher Marc Buie took an image of Lucy that was shared by French space-blog Twitter account @RevesdEspace, while the Virtual Telescope Project, an international robotic telescope cooperative, also capture Lucy images.

Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center, meanwhile, has shared animations on Twitter illustrating Lucy’s Earth flyby and subsequent mission, while highlighting the spacecrafts unique, circular solar panels, each 24 feet in diameter — large enough to supply Lucy with the 500 watts of power the spacecraft will need while traveling through the dark reaches of space among the asteroids near Jupiter.

Launched from Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, on 16 October 202, Lucy is Nasa’s first mission to the Trojan asteroids of Jupiter, two large populations of space rocks that share the gas giant’s orbit, but precede and follow the planet by 60 degrees along that orbit.

Sunday’s flyby of Earth gave Lucy added momentum, slingshotting the spacecraft out toward the orbit of Mars, a maneuver known as a gravity assist. Lucy will make another gravity assist pass by Earth in 2024 before finally heading out toward its first targets.

The spacecraft will first fly by an asteroid known as Donaldjohanson in the main asteroid belt in 2025, a space rock that is not a Jupiter Trojan, but is conveniently located along the way.

Lucy will then reach the leading population of Jupiter Trojans in 2027, flying by four space rocks, Eurybates, Polymele, Leucus, and Orus, each named for characters in the Homeric epic The Iliad.

Lucy will then head back to Earth for another gravity assist flyby of our planet in 2031, which will put the spacecraft on a course to visit the trailing population of Jupiter Trojans in 2033, visiting the binary pair of asteroids Patroclus and Menoetius, which orbit each other at just 400 miles apart.

Seen from above, Lucy’s flight path looks like a figure eight twisted up like a pretzel, according to Nasa.

An illustration of the unusual flight path of Nasa’s Lucy mission, which will flyby Earth several times during its 12-year mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids (Nasa)

You can follow Lucy’s current trajectory and watch an animation showing its future motion relative to Earth, it’s asteroid targets, and the planet Jupiter but going to Nasa’s whereislucy.space website.