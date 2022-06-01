Nasa announces spacesuit contracts for Moon mission

Nasa awarded two contracts Wednesday for the development spacesuits for the space agency’s Moon program and for the International Space Station.

Nasa selected private companies Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to develop the new spacesuits, Vanessa Wyche, director of Nasa’s Johnson Space Center, announced at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

“This is a historic day for us. The history will be made with these suits when we get to the Moon,” Wyche said. “We will have our first person of color and our first woman who will be users of these suits in space.”

Nasa’s Artemis Moon program aims to return humans to the surface of the Moon in 2025, with astronauts eventually spending weeks or months on the lunar surface during missions expected to launch once a year from 2027 onward into the 2030s.

The value of the contracts will not be revealed until the publication of a source selection document toward the end of June, according to Lara Kearney, the manager of the Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility program at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center.