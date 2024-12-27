Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Nasa spacecraft is in “good health” after going closer to the Sun than anything ever has, the space agency has said.

The Parker Solar Probe appears to have successfully completed a journey to within 3.8 million miles of the Sun’s surface as part of its mission to explore the still mysterious processes that power it.

It succeeded in that journey, with the spacecraft successfully withstanding temperatures up to 983C and flying by the Sun at 430,000 miles per hour, Nasa said. The Parker Solar Probe is also the fastest thing ever made on Earth.

Nasa said the mission operations team at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, received the signal on Boxing Day evening.

The spacecraft is expected to send back detailed data about its condition and experiences on January 1.

Nasa said: “Following its record-breaking closest approach to the sun, Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe has transmitted a beacon tone back to Earth indicating it’s in good health and operating normally.”

Scientists hope the mission will allow them to measure how material is heated to millions of degrees, find where solar wind comes from and learn how energetic particles reach near light speeds.

Since the spacecraft launched in 2018, it has circled gradually closer to the sun – flying past Venus in order to use the planet’s gravity to move it into a tighter orbit.

When it first passed into the sun’s atmosphere in 2021, the probe made unexpected discoveries about the boundary of the corona.

