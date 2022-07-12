Jump to content
Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

The nebula is 2,500 light-years from the Earth

Adam Smith
Tuesday 12 July 2022 16:09
(Independent )

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on its website.

“Two cameras aboard Webb captured the latest image of this planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 3132, and known informally as the Southern Ring Nebula. It is approximately 2,500 light-years away.

“Webb will allow astronomers to dig into many more specifics about planetary nebulae like this one – clouds of gas and dust expelled by dying stars. Understanding which molecules are present, and where they lie throughout the shells of gas and dust will help researchers refine their knowledge of these objects.”

