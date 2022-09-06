Nasa’s Webb Telescope spies a cosmic spider in new image

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a cosmic spider, an exquisitely detailed image of the Tarantula Nebula around 160,000 light years from Earth.

Also known as 30 Doradus, the Tarantula Nebula is a region of very active star formation in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy nearby our own Milky Way galaxy.

The new observation of the nebula is just one of the many stunning images produced by the Webb Telescope since Nasa and its partner agencies first began releasing observations from the new space telescope on 12 July.