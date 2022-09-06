Nasa’s Webb Telescope spies a cosmic spider in new image
The Webb Telescope has turned its attentive gaze to the stunning Tarantula Nebula, showing the nest stars and gas like never before
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a cosmic spider, an exquisitely detailed image of the Tarantula Nebula around 160,000 light years from Earth.
Also known as 30 Doradus, the Tarantula Nebula is a region of very active star formation in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy nearby our own Milky Way galaxy.
The new observation of the nebula is just one of the many stunning images produced by the Webb Telescope since Nasa and its partner agencies first began releasing observations from the new space telescope on 12 July.
