Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nasa’s Webb Telescope spies a cosmic spider in new image

The Webb Telescope has turned its attentive gaze to the stunning Tarantula Nebula, showing the nest stars and gas like never before

Jon Kelvey
Tuesday 06 September 2022 15:40
Comments
<p>The Tarantula Nebula as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (Nircam)</p>

The Tarantula Nebula as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (Nircam)

(NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a cosmic spider, an exquisitely detailed image of the Tarantula Nebula around 160,000 light years from Earth.

Also known as 30 Doradus, the Tarantula Nebula is a region of very active star formation in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy nearby our own Milky Way galaxy.

The new observation of the nebula is just one of the many stunning images produced by the Webb Telescope since Nasa and its partner agencies first began releasing observations from the new space telescope on 12 July.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in