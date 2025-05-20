Nasa warns of huge solar flares causing blackouts on Earth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Astronomers have warned of solar storms and other extreme space weather over the coming days and weeks, as an active part of the Sun rotates into view.

The activity is expected to cause auroras and potential blackouts on Earth, with Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recently capturing the most powerful eruption of 2025 from a newly emerged sunspot region.

Classed as an X2.7 flare – the highest category possible for a solar flare – the event triggered radio blackouts across parts of the Middle East.

High frequency radio signals were disrupted for around 10 minutes, according to space weather forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US.

Nasa noted that ongoing flares and solar eruptions from this region could continue to impact “radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts”.

open image in gallery Artist illustration of solar storm ( Nasa )

The Sun is currently at the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, known as its solar maximum period. This is a result of the star’s magnetic poles flipping, which causes it to transition to an active and stormy state.

Disruptions from solar flares can also be accompanied by auroras from coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which is when charged particles from the Sun pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and create colourful displays known as the Northern Lights or Southern Lights.

The most active region on the Sun is currently rotating to face Earth, leading to forecasts of more significant space weather.

open image in gallery The Met Office's aurora forecast for Thursday, 22 May 2025, shows Northern Lights over the UK and Ireland ( Met Office )

“There are currently up to five sunspot regions on the facing side of the Sun, with a new, apparently magnetically unipolar region rotating into view over the southeastern solar horizon,” the Met Office noted in its latest space weather forecast.

Other observers noted that the sunspot AR4087 could lead to supercharged auroras as it lines up with Earth.

“This is getting intense,” space photographer Vincent Ledvina wrote in a social media post. “Especially as this active region turns closer into view.”