Watch live: SpaceX crew move Dragon capsule to make way for Boeing Starliner on ISS

Watch live as Nasa's SpaceX Crew-8 Dragon capsule Endeavour is relocated to a different port at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, 2 May, to make room for Boeing's Starliner capsule.

Endeavour will be taken off the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module at 11:45am GMT before docking with Harmony's space-facing port at 12:28pm GMT.

SpaceX's Crew-8 crew, Nasa's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeannette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, will be on board Endeavour for the move.

It comes as Starliner is set to launch on its first-ever crewed mission next Monday, in which Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will travel to the ISS for an approximate 10-day stay.

Launch of the ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner spacecraft is scheduled for 10:34pm EDT on Monday from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Wilmore and Williams will be on board the space station for about a week to test the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems before Nasa certifies the transportation system for rotational missions to the orbiting laboratory for the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, the agency said.