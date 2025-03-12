How Nasa’s newest space telescope will map the galaxies like never before

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nasa's Spherex observatory has launched on a SpaceX rocket from California, embarking on a mission to map the entire sky in unprecedented detail.

The $488 million telescope will survey hundreds of millions of galaxies and their combined cosmic glow, offering insights into the universe's evolution since the Big Bang.

Spherex, weighing 1,110 pounds (500 kilograms), will orbit Earth over the poles at an altitude of 400 miles (650 kilometers). Over two years, it will complete four full-sky surveys using infrared vision and a wide field of view.

This approach differs from the Hubble and Webb telescopes, which focus on individual galaxies in greater detail. Spherex will instead observe the total light emitted by all galaxies, including the earliest ones formed after the Big Bang.

The mission's objectives include understanding how galaxies formed and evolved over billions of years, and how the universe expanded so rapidly in its initial moments.

Closer to home, within our Milky Way galaxy, Spherex will search for water and other building blocks of life in the icy clouds where new solar systems are born.

The mission also deployed four suitcase-sized satellites to study the sun.

Spherex is expected to begin its sky mapping in six months.

open image in gallery Spherex blasted off on Tuesday ( AP )

“This cosmological glow captures all light emitted over cosmic history,” said the mission’s chief scientist Jamie Bock of the California Institute of Technology.

“It’s a very different way of looking at the universe,” enabling scientists to see what sources of light may have been missed in the past.

By observing the collective glow, scientists hope to tease out the light from the earliest galaxies and learn how they came to be, Bock said.

“We won’t see the Big Bang. But we’ll see the aftermath from it and learn about the beginning of the universe that way,” he said.

The telescope’s infrared detectors will be able to distinguish 102 colors invisible to the human eye, yielding the most colorful, inclusive map ever made of the cosmos.

It's like "looking at the universe through a set of rainbow-colored glasses,” said deputy project manager Beth Fabinsky of Nasas Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To keep the infrared detectors super cold — minus 350 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 210 degrees Celsius) — Spherex has a unique look. It sports three aluminum-honeycomb cones, one inside the other, to protect from the sun and Earth's heat, resembling a 10-foot (3-meter) shield collar for an ailing dog.

Besides the telescope, SpaceX’s Falcon rocket provided a lift from Vandenberg Space Force Base for a quartet of Nasa satellites called Punch. From their own separate polar orbit, the satellites will observe the sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, and the resulting solar wind.

The evening launch was delayed for two weeks because of rocket and other issues.