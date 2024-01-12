Watch live: Nasa’s new ‘quiet’ supersonic jet unveiled for first time

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Nasa reveals its X-59 aircraft on Friday, 12 January, as part of the agency's Quesst mission to make commercial supersonic flight possible.

It is the first time the public will see the painted aircraft, which will be unveiled during a ceremony hosted by prime contractor Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California.

Nasa has described the X-59 as the "centerpiece" of its Quesst mission to study sound and help reduce the sonic boom made by supersonic flight to a sonic "thump."

Sonic booms, which happen when the shock waves from an object traveling through the air faster than the speed of sound merge together before they reach the ground, generate enormous amounts of sound energy at around 110 decibels - comparable to the sound of an explosion or a thunderclap.

After the aircraft undergoes assembly and testing, Nasa's Quesst team will select several US communities to fly the X-59 and gather data on how people perceive the sound it produces.

That data will then be sent to international regulators for analysis to potentially adjust current rules that prohibit commercial supersonic flight over land in the US.