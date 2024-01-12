Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Nasa’s new ‘quiet’ supersonic jet unveiled for first time

Holly Patrick
Friday 12 January 2024 20:57
Comments
Close

Watch live as Nasa reveals its X-59 aircraft on Friday, 12 January, as part of the agency's Quesst mission to make commercial supersonic flight possible.

It is the first time the public will see the painted aircraft, which will be unveiled during a ceremony hosted by prime contractor Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California.

Nasa has described the X-59 as the "centerpiece" of its Quesst mission to study sound and help reduce the sonic boom made by supersonic flight to a sonic "thump."

Sonic booms, which happen when the shock waves from an object traveling through the air faster than the speed of sound merge together before they reach the ground, generate enormous amounts of sound energy at around 110 decibels - comparable to the sound of an explosion or a thunderclap.

After the aircraft undergoes assembly and testing, Nasa's Quesst team will select several US communities to fly the X-59 and gather data on how people perceive the sound it produces.

That data will then be sent to international regulators for analysis to potentially adjust current rules that prohibit commercial supersonic flight over land in the US.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in