There is something unexpected happening in the universe, Nasa’s most powerful ever telescope shows
There appears to be some unknown feature of the universe that is affecting its expansion, scientists have said.
New measurements from the Webb telescope – Nasa’s most powerful space observatory – could help explain one of the deepest mysteries of the cosmos, according to the researchers behind them.
For years, scientists have been troubled by an unusual feature of our universe. It appears to be expanding faster today than it did in the past – and researchers are not sure why.
Now the Webb telescope has confirmed those unexpected measurements, which were previously shown by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope. That suggests there is something unknown happening in the universe, rather than an error in that telescope’s measurements.
