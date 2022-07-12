Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Conspiracy theorists insist Nasa’s Webb Telescope images are fakes

The telescope cost $10bn and 20 years to build before being sent out into space

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 12 July 2022 22:54
Comments

Watch: NASA reveals Webb Telescope’s ‘deepest ever’ infrared images of our universe

Nasa may have released the first stunning pictures from the $10bn James Webb Space Telescope, but some conspiracy theorists insist they’re fakes.

The stunning first images from the largest space telescope ever built include a massive group of galaxy clusters and the Carina Nebula where stars are born.

President Joe Biden revealed the first picture from the telescope on Monday, before Nasa made another five public on Tuesday.

“Webb’s first full-color images are now the world’s to enjoy! We hope you found them as meaningful and beautiful as we did. Here’s to many years of Webb science — we can’t wait to see what’s next as we continue to #UnfoldtheUniverse,” tweeted Nasa.

Apparently, this proof is not enough for some conspiracy theorists who have tried to cast doubt on the photograph’s authenticity. The critics claim the images were photoshopped or staged using other means - including a kaleidoscope.

Recommended

“A trick in photography is to put a shear stocking over the lens pulled tight—you get light sparkles. Welcome to 80’s glamour shots NASA,” wrote one person on Telegram.

This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.

(AP)

Another user on the social media app asked which “graphic designer at Nasa” should get credit for coming up with the images.

Some Twitter users were also quick to brand the pictures as fraudulent.

(AP)

“IS anyone watching the FAKE information NASA is live streaming about the James Webb telescope that’s up there So now they’ll continue to show us computer Generated HD Pictures NOO video MIND YOU LOL,” tweeted one user.

“Fake picture come on... it’s so edited,” added another

Recommended

“The new Nasa pictures are fake,” wrote another Twitter user.

The Webb Telescope embarked on its million-mile journey in December 2021 after a two-decade build process.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in