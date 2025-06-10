NASA shuts down X accounts as fears swirl about massive cuts to science initiatives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has started consolidating dozens of its social media accounts. It’ll archive platforms in coming weeks focused on the moon, the Earth’s climate, the Perseverance Mars rover, and the Orion spacecraft: the Artemis program vehicle that will one day take astronauts back to the lunar surface.

Some of the rudderless agency’s accounts told their hundreds of thousands — or even millions — of followers not to be alarmed.

“Don't worry, my mission isn't going anywhere,” accounts for the Perseverance and Curiosity Mars rovers and the Voyager spacecraft assured on Monday.

NASA said its social media portfolio had grown to more than 400 accounts spread out across dozens of platforms.

“While each account has served an important purpose in telling our story, our focus is to improve the user experience through more cohesive messaging. We are reducing the overall number of accounts for a simplified presence that continues to inform, educate, and inspire the public,” NASA’s Commercial Crew program account explained.

open image in gallery NASA is consolidating dozens of its social media accounts amid concerns about devastating cuts to its operations. The accounts have garnered millions of followers ( AFP/Getty )

But followers voiced concerns that streamlining communications — reportedly from 400 accounts down to just 35 — may make communication even more of a challenge for NASA. Some said NASA was “Thanos snapping,” or described the cull as "Red Wedding Stuff.”

“This account is/was a pioneer of social media,” space journalist Elizabeth Howell said of the Curiosity Rover account.

Not everyone agreed. Spaceflight photographer John Kraus said the effort was “long overdue” and the “right direction,” noting that the Orion and Space Launch Systems accounts could be relegated to focus on one for the entire Artemis program.

“How can we inspire the next generation when over 100 accounts on a single platform flood it with frequent posts — often multiple times daily — prioritizing posting for the sake of their own existence over quality content? It’s overwhelming,” he said of X. Jared Isaacman, Trump’s former pick for NASA administrator, signaled his support for that take.

It comes amid renewed concerns regarding further reductions in personnel and the recently released Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposal.

open image in gallery NASA’s climate monitoring satellites would be eliminated under NASA’s proposed budget. It still needs to pass through Congress ( AFP/Getty )

A summary of the proposal said the Office of Communications would be restructured by eliminating functions “not statutorily mandated,” consolidating duplicative functions, and automating “routine tasks.” There are reports claiming this effort is already underway.

Shifting focus largely on human spaceflight, the agency’s proposal would slash funding for crucial initiatives that have been the product of decades of research at NASA. Those would include 41 space missions, the agency’s climate monitoring satellites and top climate lab, the ongoing Mars Sample Return mission, and upcoming missions to Venus. In all, total funding would be cut by nearly a quarter, and the Planetary Society says there would be a “devastating 47 percent cut to the agency’s science program.” The budget still needs to pass through Congress.

“If enacted, this plan would decimate NASA. It would fire a third of the agency’s staff, waste billions of taxpayer dollars, and turn off spacecraft that have been journeying through the Solar System for decades. Humanity would no longer explore the universe as it does today, and our ability to confront deep, cosmic questions would be set back an entire generation,” astrophysicist Dr. Asa Stahl wrote.

Jacqueline McCleary, an assistant professor of physics at Northeastern University, called the proposed budget a “strategic mistake.”

“Even if you want to dismantle a project or dismantle a satellite, it takes time, it takes resources,” McCleary said. “You can’t just lock the doors and [let] it sit in a warehouse forever. Sudden cuts like these are paradoxically very wasteful of taxpayer money because they’re not controlled.”