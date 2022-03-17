The UFO captured on video by the Pentagon is glare on the Navy jet’s gimbal camera system, according to UFO sceptics.

The footage was taken in 2004 and was confirmed by the Navy as genuine in September 2019 before being released one year afterwards.

The 2004 video was filmed 100 miles out in the Pacific. “As I got close to it ... it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds,” retired US Navy pilot David Fravor told CNN in 2017.

“This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way.”

However UFO investigator Mick West says there are four aspects of the footage that suggest it is, in fact, a camera artefact rather than an alien craft: no rotation when banking, bumps before rotation, rotating patterns, and derotation matches – where the rotation of the shame matches the amount of derotation need to track the target.

Although the object appears to defy aerodynamics in the way that it travels, Mr West argues that what we are seeing is in fact a glare hiding a different object. That object is still unknown, he says, and could be “really interesting”, but information extracted from the Navy videos suggest that an alien craft may not be the best explanation.

The infrared camera used shows that the object was hot, and that it was zoomed in to a huge extent. When the pilot describes the rotation of the object, he is looking at the same screen everyday viewers are because the object is several miles away and too far to be seen by the naked eye.

Mr West suggests that the object is rotating the way that it does because the camera rotates when tracking the UFO from left to right, and its bizarre shape is just a result of excess thermal energy giving it its circular body and strange points.

“So if this isn’t a glare, then we’ve got an object over 10 miles away – probably 30 – that somehow rotates when the jet rotates so it stays fixed in the cameras frame. It’s an object that somehow bumps the camera before it rotates”, Mr West says in a video he posted online.

“It’s an object that somehow projects rotating light patterns that rotate with it. It’s an object that rotates in a way that matches exactly the amount needed to stay within three degrees of a gimbal system tracking the target while minimizing roll, but just from this one plane at this pitch and this bank angle. Or, it’s a glare, rotating because of the gimbal system, in a video titled ‘Gimbal’.”

While there are reports that there were a “fleet” of the strange craft, Mr West does not address those claims.

The US government seems to be lifting the veil of secrecy surrounding its knowledge of UFOs, and a recent Gallup polling suggests a third of Americans believe some UFOs could be explained by alien spacecraft.