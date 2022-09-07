Scientists find new solar system that could be home to alien life
Scientists have found a new planetary system of two distant worlds – which could serve as a home to alien life.
The two planets are in orbit around a small, cool star named LP 890-9. It is the second-coolest star to be found hosting planets, after the similarly intriguing TRAPPIST-1.
One of the system’s planets is known as LP 890-9b, and is just 30 per cent bigger than Earth. It is so close to that cool star that a year takes just 2.7 days.
And the system has another, entirely unknown planet, which has been named LP 890-9c. The planet is similarly sized to the first – it is 40 per cent bigger than Earth – but a longer year, taking 8.5 days to make its way around the star.
