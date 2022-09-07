Scientists find new solar system that could be home to alien life

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scientists have found a new planetary system of two distant worlds – which could serve as a home to alien life.

The two planets are in orbit around a small, cool star named LP 890-9. It is the second-coolest star to be found hosting planets, after the similarly intriguing TRAPPIST-1.

One of the system’s planets is known as LP 890-9b, and is just 30 per cent bigger than Earth. It is so close to that cool star that a year takes just 2.7 days.

And the system has another, entirely unknown planet, which has been named LP 890-9c. The planet is similarly sized to the first – it is 40 per cent bigger than Earth – but a longer year, taking 8.5 days to make its way around the star.