A spacecraft attempting the first American landing on the Moon since Apollo has probably failed, its engineers have said.

Peregrine Mission One had taken off as planned on Monday morning. But after a successful initial flight, and roughly seven hours into the mission, the spacecraft appeared to be hit with a run of problems that seemingly doomed the mission.

At first, Astrobotic, the company behind the spacecraft, said that it had failed to point properly towards the Sun. That meant that its batteries were not charging and the mission looked in peril.

Engineers managed to improvise a series of commands that were sent towards the spacecraft and it eventually pointed its solar panels towards the Sun as it should. Astrobotic said the batteries were successfully charging.

(PA)

Soon after, however, it said that a failure within the propulsion system meant that the spacecraft was undergoing a “critical loss of propellant”. While its engineers were “working to try and stabilise this loss”, Astrobotic suggested that the mission had probably failed.

“Given the situation, we have prioritised maximising the science and data we can capture,” the company said. “We are currently assessing what alternative mission profiles may be feasible at this time.”

The problems with the propellant were probably the reason that the spacecraft had failed to properly orient itself after it began flying through space, the company said.

Peregrine Mission One is carrying a host of science projects and instruments, developed by scientists from around the world. They had aimed to better understand the Moon, including the availability of resources that could be key for a plan to launch a base on the surface as part of Nasa’s Artemis missions.

Nasa hopes to send humans back to the lunar surface next year. Eventually, it hopes to build a base there, with a view to launching journeys on to Mars.

The Peregrine mission was also carrying other cargo, including human remains. That had led to some criticism from the Navajo Nation, which had criticised the plan to drop those remains onto the lunar surface,

If it had been successful, Peregrine Mission One would have been the first commercial American spacecraft to achieve a soft landing on the Moon in history, and the first US spacecraft on the lunar surface since the Apollo missions around 50 years ago. Only four countries have ever accomplished the feat.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander as imagined after its landing on the Moon (Astrobotic)

A second lander from a company in Houston, Texas, is due to launch next month.

Nasa gave the two companies millions to build and fly their own lunar landers.

The space agency wants the privately owned landers to scope out the moon before astronauts arrive while delivering tech and science experiments for Nasa, other countries and universities as well as odds and ends for other customers.

The last time the US launched a moon-landing mission was in December 1972. Apollo 17’s Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the 11th and 12th men to walk on the moon, ending an era that has remained Nasa’s pinnacle.

The space agency’s new Artemis programme, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, looks to return astronauts to the moon’s surface within the next few years.

First will be a lunar fly-around with four astronauts, possibly before the end of the year.

Additional reporting by Associated Press