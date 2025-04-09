A pink moon is on its way. Here’s how to see it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “pink moon” is on its way - and skywatchers in the U.S. should have a great chance to see the sight.

The fourth full moon of the year and the first full moon of spring, this April moon is also a micromoon. But what is a micromoon, and when can you see it? And more importantly, where do you need to be to see it this weekend?

Here’s what to know about the upcoming pink moon:

When can I see the pink moon?

The moon will reach its peak at 8:22 p.m. EDT Saturday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

open image in gallery A pink moon is on its way. Skywatchers in the U.S. can catch the celestial event this weekend ( DPA/AFP via Getty Images )

Where is it?

Who can see this year’s pink moon depends on where they are, and what their weather forecast.

Right now, the South, the Southeast, and parts of the western U.S. will largely be unobstructed, according to Capital Weather Gang forecaster Ian Livingston. However, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will be rather cloudy, which will make it difficult for locals to see the moon.

What’s the best way to see it?

Like most out-of-this-world events, the best spot for viewing is in a clear and unobstructed area. Elevated locations are ideal, but all that people really need is their eyes and the sky. It’s also best to be in a place with as little light pollution as possible.

Stargazers should look just above the eastern horizon to see the moon at its peak.

open image in gallery The best way to see the pink moon is from an unobstructed area. But, clouds could rob some viewers of their chance to catch it this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

What is a pink moon?

A pink moon doesn’t actually look pink.

It gets its name from the seasonal pink wildflowers known as creeping phlox, according to NASA. The plant is native to the eastern U.S. and is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

Since the upcoming moon is the first of the spring, it is commonly referred to as a ‘pink’ moon.

What is a micromoon?

This pink moon is a micromoon. A micromoon will appear smaller and dimmer than usual, instead of brighter and fuller.

This moon occurs just before reaching apogee, when the moon is the farthest from Earth, the Old Farmer’s Almanac notes. When the full moon happens near this point, it is deemed a micromoon.

“It is the second and most distant such event of three consecutive events from March through May this year,” said Livingston.

open image in gallery The pink moon is also known as the pesach moon, for the Jewish holiday Passover. It also sets the date for the Christian holiday of Easter ( AFP via Getty Images )

Does it have any other names?

Yes! This moon has religious significance.

In Christianity, if April’s full moon occurs before the spring equinox, it’s known as the lenten moon. If it occurs after – such as this weekend’s – it’s known as the paschal moon.

Coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Passover, it is also known as pesach moon, and marks the Hindu Hanuman Jayanti festival.

“Other names for this moon include the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and among coastal tribes the fish moon, as this was when the shad swam upstream to spawn,” NASA said, citing the Maine Farmers’ Alamanc.

open image in gallery If you miss the pink moon, the next full moon is in May. That month is known as the flower moon ( AFP via Getty Images )

What if I miss it?

You can always wait a year to see the pink moon again. Other than that? May’s full moon, the flower moon, is slated for May 12. It is another micromoon, according to The Associated Press.