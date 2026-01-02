Scientists spot ‘rogue’ planet drifting through space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have spotted a “rogue” planet floating on its own through space.

Most of the planets we know are found orbiting as part of a star system, with one or more suns, just like our Earth and the other planets of the solar system.

But some worlds, known as free-floating or rogue planets, drift through the universe independently, seemingly not attached to any star system of their own.

These objects have been much more mysterious in part because they are far less bright than those other planets. One of the key ways of detecting other worlds, for instance, is spotting them as they move in front of their star – but, without a star, such rogue planets are much harder to see.

Now scientists have spotted one of those planets using a micro-lensing event, which happens when the gravity from an object magnifies the light from a star behind it.

And because that effect was seen from both ground- and space-based telescopes, astronomers were able to compare those different positions and use them to work out the mass of the planet. It is roughly 22 per cent of that of Jupiter, they say, and the planet is around 3,000 parsecs from the centre of our Milky Way galaxy.

The mass of the planet means that probably formed within a planetary system that it has since broken from, the researchers said. Lower mass rogue planets of these kind are thought to be thrown out into space when there are big gravitational changes in their system, such as interacting with nearby planets or unstable stars.

The newly discovered world is one of only a small number of rogue planets found so far. But the number of them is expected to increase in the years to come, in particular through the launch of Nasa’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

The work is described in a new paper, ’A free-floating-planet microlensing event caused by a Saturn-mass object’, published in the journal Science.