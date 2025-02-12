All planets to align at the same time in rare planetary parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven planets are set to appear in the night sky this month in a rare full planetary alignment.

Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and Saturn will appear in a row on the evening of 28 February, marking the last time for 15 years that all of the planets will be visible at the same time.

Planetary parades of four or five planets happen relatively regularly, though alignments of six or seven are remarkably rare.

Six planets are already aligned in the night sky, but stargazers will have to wait until 28 February for Mercury to appear just above the horizon to complete the astronomical event.

Not all planets will be visible to the naked eye, with Neptune and Uranus requiring binoculars or a telescope to view.

open image in gallery Where the planets will appear shortly after sunset on the evening of 28 February 2025 ( Star Walk )

Experts have noted that the best time to witness the celestial phenomena is just after sunset when the stars begin to appear in the sky.

“Mars will appear in the east, Jupiter and Uranus in the southeast, and Venus, Neptune, and Saturn in the west,” Dr Christopher Barnes, a senior lecturer at the University of Derby, told The Independent.

“Even people in cities and light-polluted areas will be able to see most of the planets, but for the best views, it is advisable to find a darker location. Almost all the planets will be visible to the naked eye, except for Uranus and Neptune, which will require binoculars or a telescope.”

open image in gallery Planets will align in the night sky in February 2025 ( iStock/ Getty Images )

Dr Barnes notes that taking time to observe the planetary parade can be beneficial for a person’s general well-being.

“Beyond their cultural significance, stargazing has many tangible benefits,” he said.

“Engaging with the night sky encourages mindfulness, allowing individuals to momentarily detach from daily stresses and immerse themselves in the present moment. This practice can foster a sense of peace, restoration, and perspective.”

The next planetary alignment of five or more planets will be in late October 2028, and then again in February 2034. Another seven-planet alignment will not happen again until 2040.