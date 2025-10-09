The most ‘pristine’ star in the universe discovered by astronomers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Astronomers have observed a primeval star that they believe to be the most “pristine” object in the universe.

A team led by Alexander Ji at the University of Chicago said the star, named SDSS J0715-7334, offers a glimpse into the first stars that emerged shortly after the Big Bang.

The star originates from a dwarf galaxy called the Large Magellanic Cloud, which is around 163,000 light-years away from the Milky Way. It has since migrated to the Milky Way’s halo, making it a “galactic immigrant”, according to the researchers.

What makes it so pristine is that it is unpolluted by elements that are heavier than hydrogen and helium.

It contains just 0.8 parts per million of heavy elements, which makes it around 20,000 times purer than the Sun.

This composition means it is a likely candidate for one of the earliest stars in the universe, with astronomers previously theorising that such stars had long since exploded due to a lack of heavier elements.

Its existence suggests that certain places in the universe have different environments that allow for stars to cool down without requiring elements like carbon.

“The first stars formed out of pristine gas, causing them to be so massive that none are expected to have survived until today,” the researchers, led by Alexander Ji at the University of Chicago, wrote in a paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed.

“If their direct descendants were sufficiently low-mass stars, they could exist today and would be recognizable by having the lowest metallicity (abundance of elements heavier than helium).

The lowest metallicity star currently known is a star in the thick disk of the Milky Way... Here we present the discovery and detailed chemical analysis of the most metal-poor star yet found: the red giant star SDSS J0715-7334.

“This star has the most pristine composition of any object known in the universe.”

The pre-print paper, titled ‘A nearly pristine star from the Large Magellanic Cloud’, can be found on arXiv.