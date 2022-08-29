An alien hunting radio telescope has picked up humanity’s most distant creation
Allen Telescope Array in California detected faint signal, but it turned out to be something human
James Webb Telescope captures new stunning images of Jupiter
An alien-hunting telescope has picked up a faint and interesting signal — but it’s not from aliens.
Instead, the recently refurbished Allen Telescope Array in California on 9 July picked up the signal of Voyager 1, the most distant object created by humans.
Launched on 5 September 1977, Nasa’s Voyager 1 mission provided stunning images of the outer Solar System before passing beyond the orbit of Neptune. Voyager has continued flying away from us at more than 38,000 miles per hour and has crossed into interstellar space: the spacecraft is currently about 14.5bn miles from Earth.
That’s more than 150 times the distance of the Earth to the Sun. Nevertheless, the distant probe still makes regular contact with the Deep Space Network, a series of antennas around the globe Nasa uses for keeping in touch with spacecraft in deep space.
The 42 antenna dishes of the Allen Telescope Array were also able to detect Voyager 1’s signal and record about a quarter-hour of data from the space probe, which continues to beam back information about the properties of the “interstellar medium,” the space outside the immediate electromagnetic influence of the Sun.
“The detection of Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object, with the refurbished Allen Telescope Array is an excellent display of the telescope’s capabilities and strengths, and a representation of the outstanding hard work put by the ATA team since the start of the refurbishment program in 201,” Wael Farah, a postdoctoral researcher at the Seti institute wrote in a statement.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies