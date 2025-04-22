Rare ‘smiley face’ planet alignment to light up night sky this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Moon, Venus, and Saturn are expected to briefly align into a rare formation resembling a “smiley face” this week, Nasa says.

Skygazers may observe the two planets and the crescent Moon align into a grin that could last about an hour in the early hours of Friday, the American space agency said.

“Find Venus, Saturn, and the crescent moon gathered low in the east as dawn warms the morning sky,” it said in a statement earlier this month.

“Those with a clear view to the horizon might also pick out Mercury looking bright, but very low in the sky,” it said.

Venus, Saturn, and crescent moon to form 'smiley face' in sky this week ( Nasa )

Venus is expected to be the higher of the two “eyes”, while Saturn will be the lower, according to Nasa Solar System ambassador Brenda Culbertson.

The thin crescent moon would resemble a smile in the formation.

Since the formation will appear very low in the sky, it might be blocked from view and not visible everywhere, astronomers say.

But with the right viewing conditions, sky watchers anywhere in the world can see the spectacle as opposed to regional sky events like total solar eclipses, they say.

However, the “charming” formation may last only for about an hour around 5.30 am, Nasa says.

“Anyone wanting to try for a glimpse of the conjunction should find a clear eastern horizon from which to observe,” the astronomer told a local US TV station.

This week would also bring shooting stars as Earth passes through streams of comet dust behind one of the planet’s annual meteor showers.

The Lyrids meteor shower is one of the oldest recorded in history, observed and reported as early as 687 BC.

Its streaks come from the debris left behind by the long-period comet Thatcher which swings by the Sun every 415 years.

It is expected to peak on the morning of Tuesday through Wednesday, with 15 meteors per hour appearing under dark skies.

“As day turns to night, you'll realise it should be a good night to see the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower between now and sunrise,” the US national weather service said in a post on X.

While the renowned meteor shower can be best spotted over the northern hemisphere, they may also be seen from south of the equator, astronomers say.

“View them after about 10.30 pm local time until dawn, with the best viewing around 5 am,” Nasa said in a blog post.

“For the best experience, face roughly toward the east, lie down in a safe, dark place away from bright lights, and look straight overhead,” the space agency said.